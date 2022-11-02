In the wake of the shooting death of Migos member Takeoff, tributes have poured in from around the music industry. Well-wishers expressing their condolences included James Corden, whose Carpool Karaoke episode with the Atlanta trio became a fan favorite, and Drake, who was close with Migos, arguably helping them gain national exposure with his remix of their 2013 single “Versace.”
However, not all of the posts have been positive. Migos’ label, Quality Control Music, admonished fans to be respectful in a statement on his death, and now, Metro Boomin, a producer that MIgos worked with extensively, has some thoughts on the subject. While reminiscing on his relationship with Takeoff in his own social media post, Metro also criticized people who use tragic events “for their own personal entertainment.”
You can read the full text of his post below.
This not just one of my rapper friends, Take was a selfless and truly standup human being. Someone I could call my brother with the most confidence. His light was so bright and you could really feel God shining through him.
Anytime I seen bro we would dap and hug and he would always look me in the eye and say ” I love you my brudda” and not just when we would part ways. I can’t even really put into words how bright and warming of a genuine soul he was. Music brought us together 10 years ago but played a small role in our friendship and brotherhood overall.
Sadly when people pass nowadays it’s nothing more than a headline or gossip for everyone to talk about and use for their own personal entertainment but these are real lives perished and there are real mothers & fathers, brothers & sisters, sons & daughters, girlfriends, wives, boyfriends, and husbands on the other end of those headlines who now have to deal with the trauma of those realities for the rest of their lives.
I’m praying so hard for Take family, friends, and loved ones. Praying that God blesses them all with divine comfort, strength, and eventual healing. It’s sick how barbaric, desensitized, and insensitive we have become where pictures and video of someone’s son laying deceased can be shared around online like he doesn’t have a mother or family who could see those things and be haunted by it forever.
I’m praying for Take family but I’m also praying for society and this insensitive world as a whole.