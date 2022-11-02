In the wake of the shooting death of Migos member Takeoff, tributes have poured in from around the music industry. Well-wishers expressing their condolences included James Corden, whose Carpool Karaoke episode with the Atlanta trio became a fan favorite, and Drake, who was close with Migos, arguably helping them gain national exposure with his remix of their 2013 single “Versace.”

However, not all of the posts have been positive. Migos’ label, Quality Control Music, admonished fans to be respectful in a statement on his death, and now, Metro Boomin, a producer that MIgos worked with extensively, has some thoughts on the subject. While reminiscing on his relationship with Takeoff in his own social media post, Metro also criticized people who use tragic events “for their own personal entertainment.”

You can read the full text of his post below.