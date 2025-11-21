2025 has been a milestone year for Tate McRae. In February, she released her third album, So Close To What, which became her first to top the Billboard 200 chart. “Tit For Tat” was also a hit, matching her previous Hot 100 high at No. 3. Now, there’s a deluxe edition of the album that’s out today (November 21).

McRae also shared a video for “Nobody’s Girl.” The visual is directed Thibaut Grevet and features choreography by French dance collective (LA)HORDE.

In a recent Time interview, McRae spoke about seeing headlines about her break-up with The Kid Laroi (the suspected subject of “Nobody’s Girl”), saying, “It’s weird, for sure. I’m also experiencing it for the first time, like, intensely. I’ve never had this before.” She also said of continuing to make music, “On tour, I will write in my journal, but I don’t get the chance to get in the studio and create a full song. It’s like my comfort place. I just enjoy going there — it doesn’t really feel like work.”

Watch the “Nobody’s Girl” video above and find the So Close To What??? (Deluxe) art and tracklist below.