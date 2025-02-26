Last week, Tate McRae released a new album, So Close To What, which officially includes features from Flo Milli and The Kid Laroi. Unofficially, however, the album has a third, uncredited special guest: Sydney Sweeney. McRae confirmed the rumors on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

“Well, okay, it’s crazy because… my episode that I was on last year, she was doing the couch here, so that’s when we first saw each other in the hall,” she explained to host Jimmy Fallon. “And then Glen Powell, who I do Pilates with sometimes, he just connected…”

Fallon cut in with a joke (“A lot of people want to do Pilates with Glen Powell”) before McRae continued with her anecdote about Sweeney’s Anyone But You co-star. “He connected us. Sydney was such a legend. She sent me like 10 versions of this little voice-memo thing,” she said. “It was like three days before the release, and she was the absolute best for doing it. So it was so cool.”

Maybe McRae can repay Sweeney’s favor by guest-starring in season 3 of Euphoria (yes, it’s actually happening).

You can watch The Tonight Show interview with McRae above.

So Close To What is out now via RCA Records. Find more information here.