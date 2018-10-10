Taylor Swift is having quite the week. After an eventful weekend revealing who she’ll be voting for in the upcoming midterm elections, and stating her political views openly for the first time, Swift just took home the AMA for tour of the year, for her record-breaking, narrative-shifting Reputation tour.

While Trump may not approve, fans are more stoked than ever to get a new politically-charged Taylor, turning out in droves to register to vote, and cheering in the AMAs crowd tonight as Taylor returned to the stage for the first time in three years.

For this special performance, which came on the heels of her name returning to the news because of politics, Taylor completely changed the arrangement of “I Did Something Bad,” an EDM-infused pop banger off Reputation that many hypothesized might have to do with her feelings after airing out Kanye on the Grammys stage.

In this new context, the song functions as a rebuttal to all the Trump supporters and Conservatives who have taken the revelation of her liberal beliefs hard. Like most live performances, Taylor totally nails the vibe, and plants a flag for her new moment. I have a feeling this is just the tip of the iceberg as far as what we’ll see from her in the future, so stay tuned. For now, watch the new arrangement of the track above.