In the past, Taylor Swift has kept politics out of her public social media channels — to the point that critics and detractors have quite publicly asked her to take stances like denouncing white supremacist groups co-opting her image. Instead, she has taken action in different ways, like threatening to sue.

Today however, in the wake of a landmark decision by the Senate to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as a justice on the Supreme Court, despite compelling, credible testimony by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford about him sexually assaulting her as a teen, Swift has written a public, decisive post on her Instagram about how she will be voting for midterm elections and what exactly her political beliefs are.

In her lengthy post, Taylor wrote that she believes in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that she is against any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender. She also wrote that she believes the “systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.” Swift went even further, skewering the voting record of Tennessee’s Republican senator Marsha Blackburn, and throwing her support behind the Democratic candidate for Senate, Phil Bredesen, and the Democratic candidate for House of Representatives, Jim Cooper. She also urges her fans, especially those who have just recently turned 18, to register to vote. Check out the full text of her post below, and kudos to Taylor for using her massive platform to explain to her fans exactly where her values lie.