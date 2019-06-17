Taylor Swift

After some teasing, Taylor Swift shared her video for “You Need To Calm Down” this morning, and the LGBTQ-championing clip featured guests like Ellen Degeneres, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and a bunch of others. The most notable among them, though, was Katy Perry, who made a surprise appearance at the end of the video. Of course, the two have famously feuded in the past, but this video serves as an official burying of the hatchet. The pair, dressed as a burger and fries, hug it out, and with that, there’s no denying that the beef is over.