Getty Image

If band aids don’t fix bullet holes, it looks like chocolate chip cookies do.

It appears that Taylor Swift has ended her infamous feud with fellow pop queen Katy Perry. Perry posted a photo of the armistice to her Instagram Tuesday evening — Swift sent a plate of cookies with “peace at last” written in frosting. Swift was tagged in the photo as well as the caption, which reads, “feels good 🧡@taylorswift.”

Peace between the two has been a long time coming. Swift and Perry’s feud dates back to 2013, when an issue with booking backup dancers turned into a personal affront. Long story short, some of Perry’s backup dancers were slated to join Swift on her Red tour. When Perry announced her own tour with conflicting dates, they had to resign from their position with Swift. The whole thing spiraled out, with Swift and Perry talking through their hurt feelings in separate magazine interviews and writing songs alluding to the incident.

The feud had apparently cooled over the last couple years. In an interview with SiriusXM in 2017, when asked if she was ready to put it all behind her, Perry responded, “Absolutely. By the way, I am ready because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal.”

It used to be bad blood, but baby now Perry and Swift have got mad love.