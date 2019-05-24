Getty Image

Taylor Swift fans are seemingly always on the hunt for new information about whatever Swift is working on, and they may have just struck gold, because Swift just shared a pretty significant clue about the title of her upcoming album.

In a new interview with The Independent, the interviewer asked how many clues about the album title there are in the “ME!” video, and Swift responded, “I think you see it once and you hear it twice.” This has led a healthy amount of Swift fans online to believe that Swift essentially confirmed the album will be called Lover. The word “lover” is in the “ME!” lyrics two times, and at one point in the video, a “Lover” neon sign can be seen on a building in the background.

In the eyes of many fans, there is essentially no doubt that the album is definitely called Lover:

TAYLOR SAID THE ALBUM TITLE CLUES ARE THERE YOU SEE THEM ONCE AND HEAR THEM TWICE. THE ALBUM IS CALLED LOVER pic.twitter.com/8mA4Vdo1kr — 4.26 Fan account since 2010 (@Swiftness13) May 24, 2019