Taylor Swift has done a number of remarkable things in her career. Records have been broken and new levels of pop stardom have been reached, but her latest feat is quite the unique one.

According to TMZ, Swift appeared on an AP US Government And Politics exam for high school students this year. The test-takers are, of course, not allowed to use their phones during the exam, so pictures of the exact question are nowhere to be found but it’s reported that it used the singer to ask how voter registration laws affect citizen participation.

Prior to last year’s election, Swift ramped up her political involvement in a number of ways, mostly in an attempt to convince voters to stop Donald Trump from attaining a second term in office. One example came last summer when she slammed the then-president’s decision to hold billions of dollars from and place restrictions on the USPS, which some believed was an attempt to hurt the postal services’ attempt to handle mail-in ballots prior to the election.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” she wrote on Twitter. “He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

In another instance, Swift tried to rally Tennessee voters to select democrat Phil Bredesen — rather than the republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn — for the open U.S. Senate seat in the state.