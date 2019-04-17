Getty Image

Time unveiled its annual “100 Most Influential People” list today, and just to be among those 100 is a genuine honor. What’s an even bigger honor, though, is to be on the cover of the issue, and Taylor Swift has done just that. The magazine revealed the six cover variations for the issue today, and on them are Swift, Dwayne Johnson, Sandra Oh, Gayle King, Mohamed Salah, and Nancy Pelosi.

Shawn Mendes wrote about Swift for the issue, and he wrote about the power of both her music and her personality. He concluded his blurb, “Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything. It’s so rare and so special. If there is one thing I want to achieve in my career and life, it’s that.”

A bunch of other musicians made their way onto the list as well, like Ariana Grande, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Ozuna, and BTS. Additionally, Beyonce wrote about Michelle Obama for the list.