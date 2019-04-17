Getty Image

Every year, Time shares its list of “The 100 Most Influential People,” which includes famous figures from fields of endeavor like politics, media, and music. There are a lot of musicians on this year’s just-unveiled list, both as part of the list and as authors of individual entries. Michelle Obama is one of this year’s honorees, and her blurb was penned by Beyonce.

In the write-up, Beyonce is laudatory of the former First Lady, calling her “warm, regal, confident, and “a brilliant black woman.” Beyonce also honored her work both in and out of the White House, and praised her as a role model.

Read Beyonce’s full blurb below, and find the full Time 100 list here.