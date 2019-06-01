Taylor Swift reminded her fans that it’s important to stay active in political issues. The “ME!” pop icon posted a letter she wrote to a Tennessee Senator that urges him to pass the Equality Act, a bill which would protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination in the workplace. The bill was recently passed by the House and will move to the Senate for a vote.
View this post on Instagram
🌈HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!🌈 While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally. In excellent recent news, the House has passed the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ people from discrimination in their places of work, homes, schools, and other public accommodations. The next step is that the bill will go before the Senate. I’ve decided to kick off Pride Month by writing a letter to one of my senators to explain how strongly I feel that the Equality Act should be passed. I urge you to write to your senators too. I’ll be looking for your letters by searching the hashtag #lettertomysenator. While there’s no information yet as to when the Equality Act will go before the Senate for a vote, we do know this: Politicians need votes to stay in office. Votes come from the people. Pressure from massive amounts of people is a major way to push politicians towards positive change. That’s why I’ve created a petition at change.org to urge the Senate to support the Equality Act. Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable. Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally. 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 Click the link in my bio to sign the petition for Senate support of the Equality Act.
The pop singer said she rejects the president’s stance that the bill would “undermine parental and conscience rights”, saying it’s “an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, non-binary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”
Swift outlines the importance of protecting LGBTQ rights and brings up the backlash Tennessee faces if they don’t pass the bill.
“For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel. I know there are those who say this disrupts their religious freedom, but there are hundreds of Tennessee faith leaders who have recently (and very vocally) disagreed and spoken out to defend the LGBTQ community.”
Swift said a refusal to pass this bill would “cripple” new job prospects in Tennessee.
“The refusal in our own state’s Legislature to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination has the serious potential to cripple us from bringing new jobs to Tennessee. I’m sure you saw where Amazon, and almost a dozen other major companies, said they feel the proposed anti-LGBTQ “Slate of Hate” in Tennessee would negatively affect their ability to do business in Tennessee. Amazon alone is 5,000 potential Tennessee jobs put at risk.”
Swift posted a screenshot of the letter to her social media accounts, positioning it as a celebration of pride month.