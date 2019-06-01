Getty Image

Taylor Swift reminded her fans that it’s important to stay active in political issues. The “ME!” pop icon posted a letter she wrote to a Tennessee Senator that urges him to pass the Equality Act, a bill which would protect members of the LGBTQ community from discrimination in the workplace. The bill was recently passed by the House and will move to the Senate for a vote.

The pop singer said she rejects the president’s stance that the bill would “undermine parental and conscience rights”, saying it’s “an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, non-binary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”

Swift outlines the importance of protecting LGBTQ rights and brings up the backlash Tennessee faces if they don’t pass the bill.

“For American citizens to be denied jobs or housing based on who they love or how they identify, in my opinion, is un-American and cruel. I know there are those who say this disrupts their religious freedom, but there are hundreds of Tennessee faith leaders who have recently (and very vocally) disagreed and spoken out to defend the LGBTQ community.”

Swift said a refusal to pass this bill would “cripple” new job prospects in Tennessee.

“The refusal in our own state’s Legislature to protect LGBTQ people from discrimination has the serious potential to cripple us from bringing new jobs to Tennessee. I’m sure you saw where Amazon, and almost a dozen other major companies, said they feel the proposed anti-LGBTQ “Slate of Hate” in Tennessee would negatively affect their ability to do business in Tennessee. Amazon alone is 5,000 potential Tennessee jobs put at risk.”

Swift posted a screenshot of the letter to her social media accounts, positioning it as a celebration of pride month.