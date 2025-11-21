Tems fans in Los Angeles were disappointed to learn the Nigerian singer would not be able to perform at Camp Flog Gnaw this weekend, after the festival was postponed due to dangerous weather. However, all of her fans got a nice consolation prize this week in the form of a new EP, Love Is A Kingdom.

Clocking in at seven tracks, Love Is A Kingdom is described in its press release as an “exploration of love, power, and spiritual clarity.” The focus track is “Big Daddy,” an upbeat, questioning track in which she braces a flaky lover. She calls him “Big Daddy,” but he never comes through for her; “Where were you when there was no one around? / Where were you when I needed someone down? / What were you doing when nobody gave a damn?” she wonders.

Tems is a little under 18 months removed from her debut album, Born In The Wild, which dropped last June and featured the tracks “Me & U,” “Love Me JeJe,” “Burning,” “Turn Me Up,” and “Get It Right” featuring Asake. It peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and No. 2 on US World Albums, making it the highest-charting album by a female Nigerian artist, and was nominated for Best Global Music Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. “Love Me JeJe” was nominated for and won Best African Music Performance.

With the bar so high, Love Is A Kingdom is a great start for her to build up the momentum to top Born In The Wild with its follow-up. You can listen to “Big Daddy” above.

