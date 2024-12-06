Tems Aims To ‘Get It Right’ In Her Vibey Video With Asake

No two artists have better represented the ongoing cultural takeover of Nigerian Afrobeats than Tems and Asake. While the latter made waves with his third album, Lungu Boy, the former released her debut album, Born In The Wild to commercial success and critical acclaim, achieving the highest peak for an album by a Nigerian female artist and received a nomination for Best Global Music Album at next year’s Grammy Awards.

So, it’s only right that they close out their stellar year together with the video for “Get It Right,” from Born In The Wild. The mid-tempo vibes of the song are paired with yin-and-yang imagery in the video, with the majority of Tems’ scenes shot on a white background with a matching ensemble, right down to the white wig evoking another “African” icon: Storm from the X-Men. Naturally, that leaves Asake to take on the black-on-black aesthetic, including Matrix-leather everything — including a nearby couch — and sunglasses. Their scenes together reverse this dynamic, with Asake donning a white long sleeve and Tems rocking a black leather dress.

Watch Tems’ “Get It Right” video featuring Asake above.

Born In The Wild is out now via RCA Records/Since 93. You can find more info here.