With her debut album Born In The Wild coming soon, Nigerian singer Tems is soon to ascned to global superstar status. After becoming the first African-born artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 (thanks in part to Future and Drake) and penning for both Beyoncé and Rihanna , she’s ready to take the next step in her journey as an artist with Born In The Wild. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming album.

Release Date

Born In The Wild is due 6/7 via RCA / Since ’93. You can find more info here.

Tracklist

1. “Born In The Wild”

2. “Special Baby (Interlude)”

3. “Burning”

4. “Wickedest”

5. “Love Me JeJe”

6. “Get It Right” Feat. Asake

7. “Ready”

8. “Gangsta”

9. “Unfortunate”

10. “Boy O Boy”

11. “Forever”

12. “Free Fall” Feat. J. Cole

13. “Voices In My Head (Interlude)”

14. “Turn Me Up”

15. “Me & U”

16. “T-Unit”

17. “You In My Face”

18. “Hold On”