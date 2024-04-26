It happened slowly, and then all at once. The Tems well ran dry (outside of her casually earning an Oscar nomination for writing on Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up”) for two years before she returned with “Me & U” last October, and the Nigerian artist proceeded to drop “Not An Angel” in December. Then, in between her Coachella 2024 sets, Tems announced Born In The Wild, her debut studio album due out in May.

Before officially announcing the album with a 56-second trailer, Tems confirmed to her audience during Coachella 2024 Weekend 1 that her album was done. As shared by Seyi Sodimu on Instagram, Tems introduced “Love Me JeJe” as her “paying tribute to my country” and debuted it with a call-and-response performance, including the catchy hook, “Love my jeje, love me tender.” Elsewhere in the song, Tems emphasizes her undying devotion and loyalty with masterful use of repetition: “Any time you call me, I’ll be down / I’ll be down / Because I love and I love and I love and I love you only / Because I need and I need and I need and I need you more.”

“Love Me Jeje” officially arrived on Friday, April 26. As pointed out by Billboard, Sodimu, a Nigerian singer-songwriter, released “Love Me JeJe” featuring Shafy Bello in 1997. Now, “Love Me JeJe” serves as the first song confirmed to be from Tems’ Born In The Wild.

Listen to “Love Me JeJe” below.