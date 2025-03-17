Rolling Loud California 2025 returned to Inglewood, California’s Hollywood Park this past weekend, bringing out some of LA’s best-dressed rap fans. With a newly designed sitemap, a slew of rising stars to check out, and headlining sets from the likes of ASAP Rocky and Playboi Carti, the roaming festival proved why it has had the secret sauce to lasting 10 years in the hip-hop festival business.

With Rolling Loud updating its California dates from late autumn to early spring a few years ago, the change in weather brought with it a change in the uniform. While Angelenos tend to bundle up anytime the thermometer drops below 60, the March dates allow for more variety, including the sorts of outfits normally reserved for the summer months — this despite a rainy week preceding the festival. Fortunately, the rain broke before the festival, offering sunny skies, if not the toastiest environment. That didn’t stop attendees from putting their best on and showing out.

From patterned suits to a squad of guys cosplaying the “you know I had to do it to ’em” meme (who later played a part in Ian’s set), here are just some of the best-dressed people we saw at Rolling Loud 2025. You can also check out Uproxx’s coverage of the best bites at Rolling Loud 2025 here.