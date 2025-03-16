The first day of Rolling Loud California 2025 was one for the hip-hop history books. Yesterday (March 15), the beloved rap festival took over the Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California. Rolling Loud California 2025’s day one lineup was stacked with big names including YG, Sexyy Red, Peso Pluma, and Bossman Dlow. But no one made an entrance quite like headliner ASAP Rocky.

Taking (and tweaking) a page from Travis Scott’s 2024 playbook, ASAP Rocky opened his thrilling Rolling Loud California 2025 set hanging from a helicopter over the stage. In the cinematic clip (viewable here), ASAP Rocky and his Don’t Be Dumb branded ride hovered above the packed crowd as Rocky performed an unreleased track, rumored to be titled “All Black (Stole YA Flow).”

Back at Rolling Loud Miami 2023, Rocky debuted the record, which fans believed was a dig at Scott, as he raps: “First you stole my flow / So I stole your b*tch.”

Rocky then officially made his way onto the Rolling Loud California 2025 GoPuff Stage. In order to do so, he was delicately lowered by a reinforced cord (viewable here). Once his feet were firmly planted on the ground the real show began.

ASAP Rocky worked his way through several songs including “A$AP Forever,” “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” and “Tailor Swif.” He even brought out fellow entertainer Skepta for a duet of 2018’s “Praise the Lord (Da Shine).”

Rolling Loud California 2025 marked ASAP Rocky’s first performance following his felony assault acquittal and the recording artists’ set showed that he is living life to the fullest.