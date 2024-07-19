You might not know it considering all that’s happened in the last few months, but Big Sean has a new album coming out. It’s called Better Me Than You and he announced its title and release date today with a trippy, psychedelic trailer after dropping the singles “Clarity” and “Precision” in March. However, it would have been easy to miss those, because almost as soon as they’d dropped, they were overshadowed by the tidal wave of Kendrick Lamar Drake disses that have entranced the hip-hop audience right up until last week, when “Not Like Us” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 again.

Practically everything Sean’s done since has been compared to that, including his recent On The Radar freestyle, which so incensed some fans for allegedly dissing Kanye West, that they straight up leaked Better Me Than You online. However, Sean, who has made it a point to take things in stride and promote mental wellness, turned the added attention into an opportunity to promote a song with The Alchemist. He also released a new song, “Yes,” which you can check out below.

In the meantime, Sean’s big more active as a feature artist, as well, appearing on singles from both Jessie Reyez and Eminem.

Watch Big Sean’s album trailer for Better Me Than You below.

Better Me Than You is out August 9 via FF to Def Entertainment. You can pre-save it here.