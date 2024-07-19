Last week, Cardi B teased an upcoming collaboration with New Orleans rising star Rob49, warning her fans not to expect another pop-friendly single. “I wanna let some of y’all also know that I cannot always do glittery, fun, female stuff all the time,” she said. “I’m a whole hood n****.”

Today, the song arrived, living up to her prior promise. “On Dat Money” is an assertive trap banger that finds Rob and Cardi trading demanding verses in which they vow to do the deed atop piles of cash. The video, which accompanied the release, finds the duo taking over a well-appointed mansion and filling it with strippers and cash as they perform their verses.

2023 turned out to be Rob49’s breakout year, resulting in his receiving huge co-signs from the likes of Lil Durk and Travis Scott (here he is talking about his Scott collaboration, “Topia Twins,” in an interview about his deluxe mixtape, 4GODII), and appearing in last year’s XXL Freshman Class. This year, he hit the road with Detroit rising star Skilla Baby for their joint Vultures Eat The Most tour. Meanwhile, Card B has been working on her second album, although she did tell fans that it might not be out until next year.

Watch to Rob49’s “On Dat Money” video featuring Cardi B above.