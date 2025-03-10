The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Doechii, Gelo, and Gunna. Although Doechii’s re-released fan favorite, “Anxiety,” isn’t technically a new song, I think it’s still pretty fair to share. It’s emblematic of the music scene as a whole, where an old SoundCloud track can be re-released to widespread fanfare — and hopefully put those pesky “industry plant” rumors to rest, once and for all. Meanwhile, the strict lines between hip-hop and other genres — indeed, between parallel yet separate career paths — have blurred more than ever, as seen with Gelo’s new follow-up to the viral “Tweaker,” the GloRilla-featuring “Can You Please?” Another big change? A guy like Gunna can shrug off snitch speculation and drop a potential hit with a longtime collaborator in Turbo with “Classy Girl.” And even the barriers between regions — whether those are disparate segments of the United States or completely different countries — are coming down, thanks to artists like Hanumankind. He reps both Texas and India on “Run It Up,” combining sounds into a rebellious anthem that makes this writer want to run through a wall. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending March 7, 2025.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes 6ix — Homebody Speaking of artists who push boundaries, 6ix — best known as Logic’s go-to producer — makes his solo debut, along with a slew of MCs from across hip-hop. Seemingly everybody you’d think of when you say “indie rap’s finest” is represented here, from 6ix’s fellow DMVers Adé and Logic to California mainstays like Blu, Buddy, and Guapdad 4000 to Toronto standouts ToBi and Jazz Cartier.

Fredo Bang & TEC — 8 Legged Gorilla First of all, that artwork is [chef’s kiss]. Fredo’s long been one of my go-to “pain rap” purveyors. Teaming up with fellow Louisiana native TEC, Fredo sounds reenergized, the two rappers feeding on each other’s energy for 12 breezy tracks awash in skittering 808s and bayou drawl. It’s a statewide affair, as well; guests include B.G., Jaydayoungan, Kevin Gates, and Rob49. Icewear Vezzo — Undefeated Just when Rio da Young OG’s recent release from jail had me wondering where his longtime partner-in-rhyme Icewear Vezzo had been hiding, the Motor City motivator pops out with an eight-song EP to follow-up his 2024 album Live From The 6.

KenTheMan — Kinda Famous That Houston water produces some of the music business’s slickest women in rap. While Megan Thee Stallion racks up headlines and Monaleo looks poised to blow up soon, you can’t overlook KenTheMan, who returns with her first full-length since 2021’s What’s My Name, following up 2023 EP Back To 304’n. Kinda Famous marks a reset for the rapper, who is newly independent and determined to capitalize on the goodwill she built up with her prior projects the old-school Texas way. Singles/Videos

21 Lil Harold — “The Realest” 21 Lil Harold takes a step back from the Savage-inspired street threats that have defined much of his output to date, opting for a more soulful, introspective angle on the “The Realest” sh*t he ever wrote. Nothing but facts. Lady London — “Is You Krazy?” Hitmaka’s quest for a “pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars” from a few years ago brought him together with Lady London, who has since paid off his patience with a string of releases that prove she’s just as adept as anybody with the pen. “Is You Krazy?” is a bouncy, hypnotic “shake off the haters” anthem, full of brass — both in London’s witty boasts and Hitmaka’s snazzy beat.