The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Nav, Quavo and Takeoff, EST Gee and more. Do you all hear buzzing in your ears? Is your soul feeling a bit more impenetrable than usual? That’s probably because the queen, Beyoncé, has finally released her highly anticipated album Renaissance. While that is sure to be the talk of the weekend and foreseeable future, I know you need your dose of hip-hop too. Column all-stars Wynne and G Perico are back with heaters, along with some other talented artists. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending July 29, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Buddy — Superghetto (Deluxe) Buddy is back with a supersized edition of his March album Superghetto. The four new records include “Long Day (Pussy Crazy)” featuring Gwen Bunn and an alternate edition of “Hoochie Mama” featuring Tyga.

Wiz Khalifa — Multiverse It’s time to “Roll Up” your paper planes because Wiz Khalifa is back! Multiverse is a 17-song effort featuring Girl Talk and two guest appearances from They. Doe Boy — Catch Me If You Can The enigmatic Doe Boy is miles ahead of the competition on his latest release Catch Me If You Can. The nine-song project only carries one feature in G Herbo, but Doe Boy has plenty of energy to keep your ears tuned in.

Lil Shordie Scott — The Twin Society Lil Shordie Scott taps Destin Laurel and Ken Carson for his latest EP The Twin Society. With a mix of all lowercase and fully capitalized song titles, the rapper is sure to have you feeling dazed much like the project’s cover art. K Camp — Vibe Forever K Camp’s latest album Vibe Forever is aptly named. The artist blends rap, R&B and soul seamlessly, and does so once again on this LP with the help of Ne-Yo and Doe Boy.

Hotboii — Blinded By Death Hotboii has seen it all and shares his story on his latest album Blinded By Death. The project is anchored by two Lil Uzi Vertt appearances plus verses from Kodak Black and Big30. Girll Codee — Shaabiggaa & Hiii Siddity Girll Codee doesn’t settle for just one letter, nor do they settle for mediocrity when it comes to the raps. Media legend Sway adds some vocals to the project, in addition to an appearance by Hoodcelebrityy on standout record “Chaa Chaa Chaa.”

Lil Migo — King Of The Trap 2 (Deluxe) Lil Migo’s deluxe version of King Of The Trap 2 adds six new records to its original iteration. OJ Da Juiceman, Blac Youngsta, Maui Mac, Fresco Trey, and Duke Deuce all join the fray, and there’s a special appearance from who I am now dubbing “Big Migo,” Quavo. Singles/Videos

Wynne — “Where 2 Next” Ah, Wynne wins again. “Where 2 Next” is a warning shot to the haters and a look ahead at the greatness that is coming for her down the line. Men from her past will surely be hurt by “Damn, you had your chance but you fumbled a ten / Now I hug you from the side cause I’m f****** your friend.” Meyhem Lauren & Daringer ft. Conway The Machine — “Red Pesto” “Red Pesto” sounds as decadent as the title conveys. Meyhem Lauren and Conway The Machine rap in a comfortable, backpack rap pocket with ease. Lauren’s raspy voice especially floats all over the Daringer production.

Lil Blood ft. Drace Love — “Wig On A Pig” “Wig On A Pig” is a fun, upbeat record from Lil Blood and Drace Love. They dance at a house party while women kiss one another and twerk with fury. Young Dolph — “Hall Of Fame” It is always great to hear new Young Dolph. “Hall Of Fame” is a fair title for this brooding trap record when you look at all he accomplished musically, especially as an independent artist.

G Perico — “Eventually” G Perico has been releasing new music at an impressive rate, and “Eventually” is another fun banger. Perico dismisses the competition, and says despite the fact he is doing well, he still wants to “smoke n*****.” Goldenboy Countup — “I’m Ready” Goldenboy Countup is prepared for whatever in “I’m Ready.” He raps with aggression on the bass-heavy track, outlining his drug transactions, how much money he has, and all the cars he owns.

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud ft. Kamaiyah — “Good Lookin” “Good Lookin” has a vintage feel to it. Jay Worthy and Kamaiyah make it feel modern though, over Harry Fraud’s dynamic production. “You got to pay for my time, cause I’m good lookin’.” Nate Joël — “She Likes To Dance” Nate Joël is incredibly gifted. You might be familiar with many of his viral freestyle videos, but the boy can make a great song as well. “She Likes To Dance” blends his lyrical excellence with a catchy hook and production you can’t help but dance along to. He even flexes the vocals a little bit, going back and forth between bare-knuckle rapping and melodic runs.