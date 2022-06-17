The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Drake, Westside Boogie, Erica Banks and more. Well, we were obviously shocked this week by Drake surprise releasing his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind that even ousted the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals victory from being the main topic of discussion. Now, if you aren’t feeling the dance and house vibes, there’s plenty of variety here for you. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending June 17, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Drake — Honestly, Nevermind Honestly, Nevermind is surprising for multiple reasons. Notably, we didn’t know it was coming until less than 24 hours ago, and then the musical direction Drake went doubled down. The music you may normally curate for brunches or day parties seemed a bit more fitting for Zara or a rave. This does not mean it is bad at all; it’s actually quite good. For those who have asked Drake to take a risk for years, here it is. Sole feature 21 Savage adds in some of the braggadocious raps on “Jimmy Cook’s” that a subsection of fans likely would have preferred a full project of. This is a new venture for The Boy, his fanbase and his harshest critics, but it mostly goes over well. Early gems are “A Keeper,” “Down Hill,” “Texts Go Green,” “Flight’s Booked,” and “Liability.” It’s a journey. In this essay, I will… honestly, nevermind.

Westside Boogie — More Black Superheroes Westside Boogie has a signature voice and palpable sense of vulnerability. His latest album More Black Superheroes delves further into his heart-on-his-sleeve delivery. An early standout is the follow-up record to 2019’s Everythings For Sale cut “Lolsmh,” “Lolsmh II” but appearances from Snoop Dogg, Smino, Shelley FKA Dram and more ought to compete for the hero of this project. If you ask Soulja Boy though, it would probably be him. Gucci Mane & 1017 — So Icy Gang: The ReUp Gucci Mane has never been one to shy away from spoiling the listeners, and So Icy Gang: The ReUp extends that reality. Clocking in at 32 songs, both his label talent and curation talent are on full display with contributions from Quavo, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, Nardo Wick, Veeze and more. While the Atlanta veteran is deep in the game, it appears he will never be too lost in the sauce to be able to recognize who makes good music.

Chris Patrick — Lost Files Chris Patrick is the type of talent you have to hear to believe. I can tell you how good he is, or you can listen to Lost Files and understand why it is only a matter of time before he is in some major conversations. The effortlessness in the way he raps, blends melodies, and attacks any beat is awe-inspiring. “Back On Road” featuring the Chicago hybrid Ausar, who also delivers a quality verse, is an instant repeat. Kevin Gates — Khaza You know what you’re going to get with Kevin Gates, and that’s why many people love him. One surprise here, though it has happened before, is he actually had a feature on Khaza in none other than Juicy J. As I sit here and think about the two rappers, Juicy J’s all-time bar “You say no to ratchet pussy, Juicy J can’t” sounds like something Kevin Gates would say. He certainly says a lot of things, but the loverboy comes out on this project too… Albeit through some very descriptive sexual lyrics.

Logic — Vinyl Days Logic has been pretty active since unretiring, and Vinyl Days is a huge indicator of such, clocking in 30 songs. He does get some solid bars off throughout the ride and features from Russ, Wiz Khalifa, RZA and more enhance the experience. Conway The Machine & Big Ghost Ltd — What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed Conway The Machine and Big Ghost Ltd have a triumphant story to tell with What Has Been Blessed Cannot Be Cursed. With appearances from Method Man, Jae Skeese, Goose and more, they stick the lyrical landing.

Duke Deuce — Crunkstar Duke Deuce is just one of the most entertaining people ever, but it should never be lost on anyone how talented he is. Crunkstar displays this to the nines, and honestly, the only complaint is not getting a full video of him dancing to every single song in the gym. Erica Banks — Diary Of The Flow Queen Erica Banks wins because she sampled “Pop, Lock And Drop It” on “Toot That.” Of course, she’s talented beyond measure among a landscape of talented women rappers, but transporting my pushing-30 self back to that moment — she won. DreamDoll, Beatking, and Bankroll Freddie only make it that much better.

Singles/Videos Al-Doms ft. Pusha T — “Haha” It’s always nice hearing Pusha T depart from his usual sonic niche, and Al-Doms achieves that with “Haha.” The uptempo trap jam blends sharp lyricism and a conviction that you can’t deny. Not to say Push doesn’t remain on-brand with his signature, composed flow, but it just breathes new life into a different arena.

Power Pleasant, Maxo Kream, Bas, Erick The Architect, Kenny Mason — “Overseas” Rap posse cuts must never die. “Overseas” has a haunting backing track, and each rapper brings along spooky flows to match the energy. I mean, not actually horrific but more so it is just scary how talented this ensemble of Power Pleasant, Maxo Kream, Bas, Erick The Architect and Kenny Mason is. Not to mention, the song is under four minutes! Curren$y x Fuse — “One Track Mind” Curren$y has one of the most chill rap flows, but the talent will never make you lethargic. Over rattling Fuse production, the NOLA rapper floats on “Overseas.”

Scorey — “No Names” In our melodic rap contribution for the day, Scorey curses the police and flexes his dollars alongside friends in “No Names.” A family man, there are scenes of him hugging relatives in what appears to be his hometown. No matter how much the rapper ups the score, Scorey will never forget his roots or snitch on a homie. Ace Hood — “Energy” Ace Hood! Who can forget all he gave us in the early 2010s? His new single “Energy” is aptly named, providing an immediate jolt of adrenaline along with his calculated, pocket-manipulating flow. Even he knows himself, rapping “With a flow like this, this sh*t hit with an impact”

Headie One x Luciano — “Cloud” Headie One is one of the best doing it from the UK, and “Cloud” is just another tally on the chart. Luciano adds in his frantic disposition, which hits the mark despite being a bit jarring. Rican Da Menace — “Ain’t Going Back” Rican Da Menace lives a good life: riding bikes, drinking liquor, and rapping. “Ain’t Going Back” is her proud exclamation that this will be her permanent reality, and everything prior will remain in the rearview. The track blends drill and some slight house elements, but it is primarily strong raps to the fullest.