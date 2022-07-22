The best new hip-hop this week features albums, songs, and videos from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, and Joey Badass. With one more week until Beyonce (and NAV) shut down the industry, it appears a lot of big steppers looked to get in and get out. Flo Milli released her album early, Future and Megan Thee Stallion turned the Hot Boys and Hot Girls into a Hot Family, and Joey Badass finally dropped off his long-awaited LP. Today could be considered Christmas, though with the music we know coming over the course of the next week, perhaps the first day of Hanukkah is more appropriate. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending July 22, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Icewear Vezzo — Rich Off Pints 3 Icewear Vezzo is one of the hottest young acts in the game and Rich Off Pints 3 puts that on full display. The man trades bars with Lil Baby, Lil Durk, G Herbo, Key Glock, and E-40, among others, across 14 tracks.

Joey Badass — 2000 The wait is finally over. Joey Badass is here with 2000, a 14-track LP featuring Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, and JID. Judging by the singles he has released over the last few months, this is well worth the wait. Mozzy — Survivor’s Guilt Mozzy continues the CMG domination of 2022 with his latest offering Survivor’s Guilt. The 15-track album features Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, and Blxst in addition to many of his labelmates. Mozzy releasing this just a week after their compilation album is like bringing your starters back into the game when you’re up 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Shordie Shordie — More Than Music, Pt. 2 Shordie Shordie is back with a 17-song offering in More Than Music, Pt. 2. The album features Rich Homie Quan, Offset and Mozzy, meaning there will be a balanced helping of bars and bops. Kidd Kenn– Grown You shouldn’t doubt Kidd Kenn’s disposition after hearing the seven tracks on Grown; he is here to stay and here to play. Along the way, Baby Tate, Delli Boe, and Erica Banks join the mix to push the moving even further ahead.

BBM Deion — Shine Bbm Deion is doing his thing at just the ripe age of 18. His latest EP Shine is a six-song warning shot to the rest of the rap game that his best days are just getting started. Singles/Videos

Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud ft. Conway The Machine & Big Body Bes — “Helicopter Homicide” “Helicopter Homicide” sounds exactly like what I imagine flying through the clouds sounds like. Peaceful and serene. The rappers, who may normally bring an aggressive grit to the lyrical battlefield, match the soft bass guitar and piano keys here with calm yet surgical flows. It is a truly refreshing listen. Kelow Latesha ft. Asian Doll — “He Ain’t Mine” “He Ain’t Mine” definitely carries video game final boss energy, and the dark-tinged vocals from Kelow Latesha and Asian Doll complement the sonics. They are fire and ice, sweet and sour, truly any ying-yang relationship that goes over well. The message is clear; they stand alone but are strong together.

Kai Ca$h ft. Devvon Terrell — “Can We Talk” There are multiple elements as to why Kai Ca$h and Devvon Terrell’s latest collaboration “Can We Talk” is special. The interpolation of the classic Tevin Campbell hook, the “I Just Wanna Love You” sample, and the synergy between Ca$h’s smooth raps and Terrell’s bright, yearning vocals come together to make a fresh sound with a timeless feel. Most of all, they’re blending their manly dispositions with the pursuit of women they desire. There is not a bad time to play this record. Ashoka x Deante Hitchcock — “Sleep On Me” “Sleep On Me” is a fiery, three-minute inquiry. Ashoka and Deante Hitchock directly ask how they are slept on, but also show they shouldn’t be with shapeshifting flows and elite wordplay. It’s an especially impactful performance as the beat is a bit slow, but does not hinder the forcefulness of their lyrical attack.

TG Kommas ft. Fredo Bang — “Barefoot” “Barefoot” is a fun video full of spinning skulls, gold uzis, virtual reality headsets, and cool visual effects. TG Kommas and Fredo Bang rap and dance throughout various scenes with completely carefree energy. Why would they have a care in the world, with all that ice and money? Chitana ft. Young Dolph — “Love For Me” “Love For Me” is a heartfelt devotion to the woman who stands by Chitana’s side. It is also special because the late Young Dolph gets a verse off matching the energy of Chitana’s crooning, only in his brooding southern drawl. It’s a smooth banger by all definitions.

Sonny Digital — “Vet” Sonny Digital is having the time of his life in the “Vet” video. The legendary producer rides around on a motorcycle before eventually trading it for an icy white luxury vehicle. His hard work has definitely paid off, and now he can honestly just rap for fun. 38 Spesh x Ransom — “Last Gasp” “Last Gasp” opens with a captivating soul sample before the lyricists 38 Spesh and Ransom throw their verbal jabs. If the record is a boxing match, they go the distance with calculated body shots and the occasional headshot. Not to mention, a complete switch of gameplan halfway through the bout in the form of a brief beat switch.