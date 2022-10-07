The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Quavo & Takeoff, Open Mike Eagle, and more. As the weather turns cooler, so to does the machinery of the music industry begin to cool down in anticipation of the holiday season. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t any new music coming out. On the contrary, this week saw a bunch of new releases from the likes of NLE Choppa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nicki MInaj, and the artists listed below. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending October 7, 2022.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes G Herbo — Survivor’s Remorse: Side A Chicago’s haunted conscience returns with 12 new songs recounting the PTSD of growing up rough-and-tumble in the Windy City. This time, Herb secures the assistance of Benny The Butcher, Future, the incarcerated Gunna, and Offset (who’s been on a bit of a tear lately after ostensibly separating from Migos brethren Quavo and Takeoff).

Grip — 5 & A F*** You The Georgia battle rapper’s latest bears the Stray Society label rather than Shady Records, but that doesn’t dull the horror movie aesthetics and interlocking rhymes on which he’s built his reputation. “Popular Demand” is a personal favorite, while “Cook Up” is perfect for your spooky season-themed workout playlists. Quavo & Takeoff — Only Built For Infinity Links Perhaps this week’s most anticipated release, Infinity Links seems calculated to get listeners to agree that “two out of three ain’t bad.” Ironically, this one is causing more controversy than it’s clearing up, as Quavo’s intentionally vague verse on “Messy” has prompted more speculation about the crew’s supposed breakup rather than less.

Open Mike Eagle — A Tape Called Component System With The Auto Reverse There’s been a lot of chatter about this one on Twitter, considering how little press it’s received in comparison to some of his previous works. That said, it’s an Open Mike original from top to bottom, packed with quirky beats and witty wrestling references (“I say ‘Hey!’ like The Bushwackers” made your boy do a double take). Armand Hammer, RAP Ferreira, and Video Dave assist. Rich Homie Quan — Family & Mula I sh*t you not, I was just wondering where this guy has been. He might be nearly a decade removed from his breakout single “Type Of Way,” and there’s certainly been some separation between him and his closest comparisons, Future and Young Thug, but the melodic trap pioneer still has plenty to say and says it well on this short EP. If he’s going to regain his footing, this will be the project that does it for him.

Singles/Videos Enny — “Champagne Problems” Peng gyal Enny has been slowly but surely building a following with her unique approach to blending street-tough raps, moody R&B aesthetics, and a no-nonsense attitude. All three attributes stand out in her latest single, in which she points out one of hip-hop’s worst double standards: “If I rap about pussy I’m a sellout?” she wonders incredulously. Here’s looking forward to the day when this stops being the case.

Kay Flock — “Geeked Up” Feat. Gucci Mane The Bronx drill artist is having an impressive year; after dropping “Shake It,” with Cardi B, Dougie B, and Bory300, in April, he returns with another big-name co-sign — this time from trap godfather Gucci Mane. Although drill and trap have plenty in common, it’s still thoroughly satisfying to hear Gucci sounding so at home with a completely different production style, and Kay Flock acquits himself well despite being blown away on his own song for the second time this year. SleazyWorld Go — “Creepers” The Midwest as a whole is such a fascinating incubator for emotive but menacing music. Artists from there truly capture both the sense of despair of coming up in flyover country, as well as the get-it-out-the-mud motivation that often offers the slimmest source of optimism for the future. Kansas City, Missouri’s SleazyWorld Go spits in the same vein as Midwestern neighbors like Polo G, but even more brokenhearted and snake-eyed, reflecting their disparate but similar circumstances.