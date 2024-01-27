For years, rap fans have held out hope for The Fugees to reunite. While the legendary trio was able to perform a special set during the 2023 Roots Picnic, their previously announced tour plans were continuously disrupted. Last year, founding member Pras Michel’s legal battle was the one causing the disruption.

In April 2023, after a long-fought case, Michel was formerly found guilty of money laundering. Sadly, he isn’t the only person connected to the case facing blowback from the heavily publicized trial. According to Rolling Stone, Michel’s defensive attorney, David Kenner, is also facing the music.

The outlet reports that on January 25, Kenner reportedly pleaded guilty to leaking evidence related to the case to members of the press. As media professionals were required to sign a protective order to prevent information from being shared with the public, Kenner allegedly handed off confidential files to multiple reporters from Bloomberg.

While appearing before the judge, Kenner reportedly apologized for his misconduct. “[This is a] low point,” he said. “Obviously, I made a terrible mistake.”

Michel’s spokesperson, Erica Dumas, released a statement regarding the matter. “Mr. Kenner argues that he was merely trying to mount the best possible defense for Pras,” she said. “Mr. Kenner’s reckless actions crossed critical ethical lines, failed his duties as counsel, and ultimately have cost him dearly. This plea conviction represents a breach of client trust that strikes at the heart of the attorney-client relationship.”

It is unclear if Kenner will face time behind bars for his actions, but he has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine.