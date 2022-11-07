The latest star to pay homage to the late Aaron Carter is The Game, who wrote a lengthy post on Instagram recalling his first meeting with the pop star toward the beginning of his career. In Game’s recollection, Carter was a generous soul gave up his seat on a flight so that Game and his son could share first class seats. However, Game joined Carter in coach class, where they spent the flight talking.

You can check out the full story below, but as it turns out, Game’s history of supposedly fibbing his incredible behind-the-scenes industry stories has fans giving the accounting a collective side-eye.

Breh Game just lied on Aaron Carter. They tied lmfaooooo https://t.co/rBLCE8dX6s — I Hate Fall (@fadecorner) November 7, 2022

Bron came with it. Game came with it. Kevin Gates you're on the clock. https://t.co/d28nAzZSj2 — 🦦✨America Is Musty✨🦦 (@DragonflyJonez) November 7, 2022

Hes such a god damn habitual liar that you can’t help but commend his craft. This shit did NOT happen 😂😂 https://t.co/FTVpz4VVf0 — this is not a good place 🇵🇷 (@0wllan) November 7, 2022

It has to be the Game. Bron be lying when they ask him a question. The Game lies just to fit in. No questions asked. He just wakes up and decides to lie unprovoked. https://t.co/Ao9Bde6UWf — ZorriX (@rugby_kiss) November 7, 2022

Whether the story is true or not, it sort of speaks to the singer’s impact that his death has provoked such a response. Read Game’s full story below.