Aaron Carter sat down for an episode of No Jumper in late October, which was uploaded November 2, and he expressed a desire to mend what had become an estranged and tumultuous relationship with Nick Carter, his 42-year-old brother and Backstreet Boys star. “I just hope that relationship gets fixed,” he said toward the end of the conversation. Tragically, Aaron Carter was found dead at his California home yesterday (November 5). He was 34.

Nick Carter publicly addressed his brother’s sudden passing this morning (November 6) with an Instagram carousel. “My heart is broken,” he wrote in the caption. “Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz. Now you can finally have the peace you could never find here on earth….I love you baby brother.”