One of hip-hop’s current longstanding beefs is that between The Game and 50 Cent. The two have not seen eye to eye in almost two decades as every now and then, one side pops out to take a shot at the other. It was just last month that The Game challenged Eminem to a rap battle because of 50’s refusal to spar over music. “50 can’t rap,” The Game said when he was asked about his decision to challenge Em. “So I gotta go a level up and challenge the better rapper, that’s why.” While a rap battle between Game and 50 may never come to fruition, Game will never forget his past wins.

During a recent appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, The Game claimed that 50 Cent and former Interscope CEO Jimmy Iovine gave him $1 million to stop saying “G-Unot” at the height of his beef with 50 Cent and G-Unit. “They wrote me a check, they bought it,” Game said. “I had to trademark the G-Unot. And you remember when I was going around with the rat and doing all that sh*t, that sh*t hurt—killed G-Unit.”

He continued, “You stopped seeing the candy cane tank tops and all that sh*t. The whole G-Unit/Mark Ecko, the shoes, all that sh*t died. That sh*t was a hot commodity at once, G-Unit clothing. N****s was wearing the sweats, headbands, the masks, everything.” Game added that the only way to stop him from using the “G-Unot” phrase was to buy the trademark for it.

“So they had to pay me. I should have asked for more but them n****s gave me a million,” he said. “But I’m a hood n****, a million dollars just to stop saying this word? Where’s the check? They wrote the check and I stopped saying it.”

You can watch the clip from the All The Smoke podcast in the post above.