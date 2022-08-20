On the heels of his latest album, the 30-track long Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind, The Game paid a visit to the House of Aces podcast The Debut Live. During his interview, he visited back on monumental moments of his career, including the making of his breakthrough single, “How We Do.”

“I was walking down this long-ass hallway, and I was like, ‘fresh like, uhh, Impala, uhh,’” he said, “And then Dre was walking back in the studio…like, ‘Ay.’ I was like, ‘Yeah?’ He was like, ‘What’s that?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s what?!’ And he like, ‘What you mumbling?’ I’m like, ‘Nah don’t worry about it.’ He like, ‘What you mumbling?’”

Dre liked what he heard, and immediately decided to record the track with The Game. To his surprise, 50 Cent later jumped on the track, throwing in additional verses

“[Dre] was like, ‘Let’s lay that,’” The Game said, “After I got done, Dre was like, ‘Yeah, I f*ck with this sh*t.’ Two weeks later, came back to the studio and 50 was on this motherf*cker. … And it was at this time 50 was big as a motherf*cker, so I was happy about that because we was in G-Unit. But Dre had let 50 get on it, and 50 knew what the f*ck it was when he heard it. So he just got on it with me, and that’s how ‘How We Do’ was made.”