Ahead of his oft-delayed upcoming album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind, rapper The Game revealed he plans to digitally unplug He made this announcement via Instagram, citing a lack of loyalty within his circles.

“I’ve always prided myself on my transparency” he said, “in tow with sharing every part of my life & myself with my family, friends & my fans… the past two weeks have been a nightmare for me. I have witnessed disloyalty on levels unimaginable by people I’ve trusted with my heart, money, career & livelihood. Not only have I been backstabbed & betrayed.. I’ve been left to pick up the pieces alone.”

The Game also revealed that he’s been in physical therapy for two weeks to help with inflammed muscles and a bruised tailbone due to overextending himself from working out. Additionally, he had an accident over the weekend in which he cut his “finger to the bone” and had to get six stitches.

He continued, noting that he would be taking a step back from his “phone, social media, group settings, and clubs,” in order to put the finishing touches on Drillmatic. He confirmed that the album, which has been pushed back several times, would be arriving later this month.

Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind is out 8/12 via State Of Gold.