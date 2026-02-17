The Kid Laroi 2026 Trent Munson top
Trent Munson

The Kid Laroi Will Spend This Summer Touring North America Alongside Tommy Richman

At the top of January, The Kid Laroi helped kick off a new year of music with the release of his latest album, Before I Forget. Since then, fans have been wondering if he might tour in support of the project and now we know for sure, as today (February 17), Laroi announced the A Perfect World Tour.

The shows stretch from April to November. First, there’s a North American run that goes until mid-June. After some time off, that’s followed by UK and European shows in October and November.

The artist pre-sale begins February 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale follows on February 20 at 10 a.m. local time. There are additional pre-sales as well and more information can be found here.

Check out the tour dates below.

The Kid Laroi’s 2026 Tour Dates: A Perfect World Tour

04/27 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium +
04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy +
05/01 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center +
05/03 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore +
05/05 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion +
05/06 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre +
05/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met +
05/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem +
05/15 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum +
05/16 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell +
05/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount +
05/22 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed @ Fairgrounds +
05/23 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +
05/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center +
05/26 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works +
05/28 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center +
05/29 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +
05/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre +
06/01 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center +
06/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre +
06/03 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square +
06/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic +
06/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +
06/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center +
06/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas +
10/27 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/01 — London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
11/04 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/08 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/12 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/14 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
11/15 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
11/17 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

+ with Tommy Richman

Before I Forget is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors