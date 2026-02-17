At the top of January, The Kid Laroi helped kick off a new year of music with the release of his latest album, Before I Forget. Since then, fans have been wondering if he might tour in support of the project and now we know for sure, as today (February 17), Laroi announced the A Perfect World Tour.
The shows stretch from April to November. First, there’s a North American run that goes until mid-June. After some time off, that’s followed by UK and European shows in October and November.
The artist pre-sale begins February 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale follows on February 20 at 10 a.m. local time. There are additional pre-sales as well and more information can be found here.
Check out the tour dates below.
The Kid Laroi’s 2026 Tour Dates: A Perfect World Tour
04/27 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium +
04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy +
05/01 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center +
05/03 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore +
05/05 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion +
05/06 — Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre +
05/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met +
05/11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem +
05/15 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum +
05/16 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell +
05/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount +
05/22 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed @ Fairgrounds +
05/23 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill +
05/24 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center +
05/26 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works +
05/28 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center +
05/29 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +
05/30 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre +
06/01 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center +
06/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre +
06/03 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square +
06/05 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic +
06/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +
06/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center +
06/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas +
10/27 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/29 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse
11/01 — London, UK @ Hammersmith Apollo
11/04 — Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/08 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/12 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/14 — Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
11/15 — Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
11/17 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
+ with Tommy Richman
Before I Forget is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.