At the top of January, The Kid Laroi helped kick off a new year of music with the release of his latest album, Before I Forget. Since then, fans have been wondering if he might tour in support of the project and now we know for sure, as today (February 17), Laroi announced the A Perfect World Tour.

The shows stretch from April to November. First, there’s a North American run that goes until mid-June. After some time off, that’s followed by UK and European shows in October and November.

The artist pre-sale begins February 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The general on-sale follows on February 20 at 10 a.m. local time. There are additional pre-sales as well and more information can be found here.

Check out the tour dates below.