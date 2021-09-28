The Kid Laroi is one of the fastest-rising pop stars on the planet. Lately, he’s busy holding down to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts on his collaboration with Justin Bieber for “Stay,” and that wasn’t the only thing the two stars had in common. Laroi was also signed with Bieber’s powerhouse manager, Scooter Braun, whose SB Projects also manages Ariana Grande, since June, but according to a new report from Billboard, the rising star just split ways with the company.

Previously, LaRoi was signed with Grade A Projects, but now he’s decided to throw in with Adam Leber at Rebel Management. Currently, Leber’s biggest client at Rebel is the unstoppable force, Lil Nas X, and up until August he also repped Miley Cyrus. Rebel is a fairly new venture for Leber, who co-founded the project in April in conjunction with Live Nation. One of Leber’s other clients is Labrinth, a British singer-songwriter/rapper and producer.

Before launching Rebel this year, Leber was a founding partner at Maverick management, a joint effort with other industry veterans like Clarence Spalding, Larry Rudolph, Guy Oseary, Gee Roberson, Scott Rodger, Cortez Bryant, Ron Laffitte and Caron Veazey. Neither Leber nor Braun responded to Billboard‘s requests for comment about issues like publishing, but stay tuned for a more formal announcement if this deal really did go through.