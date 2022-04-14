Back in September, The Kid Laroi left Scooter Braun’s management group SB Projects just a few months after signing with them. The Australian singer would then take his talents to Adam Leber’s Rebel Management where Lil Nas X is also a client. At the time of the announcement, Laroi did not give a reason for his departure, but it now appears that things between the F*ck Love singer and Braun turned sour before he walked away. In a new TikTok that Laroi posted to promote his upcoming single “Thousand Miles,” he asked his fans to share their “last mistake,” but it’s what Laroi revealed that surprised people.

The upcoming record features the lyrics, “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gonna make / I know I’m gonna make tonight / And I will never change.” As those words play in the TikTok, photos of Braun appear across the screen, pushing some to believe that Laroi considers his former manager to be his “last mistake.” Many were confused by Laroi’s TikTok as one person commented, “The way I can’t tell if this is a joke or not.”

If the TikTok is not a joke, Laroi would join the likes of Taylor Swift and others who have publicly shown their dismay for Braun. Swift and Braun were tied up in a very public feud after he bought the label that owned her masters and made it very difficult for her to buy them from him. As for Laroi, his split with Braun came after he released “Stay” with Justin Bieber which spent multiple weeks at No. 1.

You can view Laroi’s TikTok above and stay tuned for “Thousand Miles” which drops on April 22.