Last week The Weeknd’s fifth record, After Hours landed atop the Billboard album charts, laying claim to the biggest opening week in 2020 so far, as well as the biggest streaming week ever for an R&B album. It was his third No. 1 album and his fourth release to claim the top spot overall.

Now After Hours has once again hit No. 1 for a second straight week, reeling in a total of 138,000 equivalent album units in the week ending April. Of the total, 86,000 were streaming equivalent album units and 47,000 were pure album sales.

Elsewhere, 5 Seconds Of Summer’s latest album, Calm, scored the No. 2 spot, with 133,000 equivalent album units. However, it wasn’t the album’s maiden voyage on the charts; last week a clerical error resulted in 11,000 CDs inadvertently sent out to customers, a week earlier than expected. That resulted in Calm debuting all the way down at No. 62.

Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake fell down just a spot, selling 84,000 units and coming in at No. 3. Rounding out the top five, Dua Lipa earned her first Top 10 album, with Future Nostalgia arriving at No. 4, while Pearl Jam made their first appearance on the charts since 2013, with Gigaton hitting No. 5 with 63,000 units sold.

[via Billboard]