All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Hip-hop is moving as fast as ever. Luckily we’re doing the work to put the best music in one place for you. This week, there were videos from Rico Nasty, Lil Tjay, Trippie Redd and Young Thug, and Smino. Here’s the best of the rest:

Tory Lanez — New Toronto 3 Tory Lanez’ week didn’t start off the best, but all’s well that ends well. After a brief stop to his Quarantine Radio sessions, the Toronto artist got his in-demand live streams back online yesterday. And he also released his latest mixtape, the 16-track New Toronto 3. The track shows off the Toronto artist’s polarizing versatility. He goes in on most tracks alone aside from features with Mansa and LilTjay. Kevin Gates — “Wetty” Freestyle A week after Fivio Foreign dropped the video for his “Wetty” single, the beat is already inspiring freestyles. Kevin Gates jumped on the beat earlier this week to lend the track a Southern-fried influence, proclaiming, “my heart goes out to Young Chop and the industry, they gon’ blackball him” after weeks of puzzling online antics.

Love Mansuy — “Count On You” Remix Feat. Lil Wayne This week, Montreal singer Love Mansuy became a part of a pretty select group: upcoming artists that Lil Wayne actually knows of. The famously oblivious Weezy lended a verse to a remix of “Count On You,” telling his boo that, “even with these bloodshot eyes, I can still see the upside.” Mozzy — “Pricetag” Feat. Polo G & Lil Poppa Kindred artists Polo G and Mozzy connected for “Pricetag,” a single from Mozzy’s upcoming Beyond Bulletproof where they take turns talking gruff along with Lil Poppa. The video features a cartel theme, which fits the Latin vibe of the India Got Them Beats and Steph Got The Waves production.

Machine Gun Kelly — “What’s Poppin” We’re sure you’ve heard this before: Keeping relationships is important in the music industry. It can be the difference between freestyling over one of the hottest of the moment and a 75-cent-on-the-dollar YouTube remake. Machine Gun Kelly hit up Jack Harlow for the beat to his buzzing “What’s Poppin” single, then dropped bars like on a two-minute freestyle. BlocBoy JB — “Out West” Freestyle Blocboy JB dropped some bars over Young Thug and Travis Scott’s “Out West,” riding the hypnotic production and letting us know, “I ain’t with the wrestlin’ my name ain’t Umaga.”

Azealia Banks — “Mamma Mia” Azealia Banks jumped on the drill wave with her one-of-a-kind mic presence on “Mamma Mia,” eschewing the subgenre’s popular bouncy cadence for a slurry delivery packing bars like, “I seen them checks coming in that tarot deck b*tches.” Problem — “Don’t Be Mad At Me” LA rapper Problem provided the anthem for many a quarantine couple with “Don’t Be Made At Me,” a slick plea for forgiveness over a trademark West Coast slapper. He released the track along with his Compton Story film, which is exclusively streaming on Tidal.

Skyzoo & Dumbo Station — “Good Enough Reasons” Skyzoo is preparing to release his The Bluest Note album, an ode to his love for jazz and its influence on his craft. He gave fans a taste of what to expect on “Good Enough Reasons,” a lyrically dense track where he implores the listener to “ante up for whatever you believe in.” Aesop Rock — Freedom Finger (Music From The Game) Aestop Rock released Freedom Finger (Music From The Game) EP, a collection of songs and beats on the soundtrack to the Freedom Finger videogame. The project features three lyrical exercises, as well as the instrumentals to those tracks and four extra beats. He also dropped a video for “Drums On The Wheel.”