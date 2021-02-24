The Weeknd released “Blinding Lights” as a single back in late 2019. Remarkably, it hasn’t really left the top of the charts: On the latest Hot 100 revealed on Monday, it’s still at No. 4. The song just keeps on making history and now it has passed another impressive milestone: Chart Data reports that “Blinding Lights” has eclipsed 2 billion streams on Spotify and it did so faster than any other song ever has.

As of now, only three other songs have more Spotify streams that “Blinding Lights,” and they are Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” (about 2.72 billion), Post Malone and 21 Savage’s “Rockstar” (2.12 billion), and Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” (2.1 billion). Meanwhile, The Weeknd has a handful of other songs in the list of Spotify’s 100 most streamed songs: His Daft Punk collaboration “Starboy” is 19th with 1.52 billion streams, “The Hills” is No. 75 with 1.6 billion, and “Can’t Feel My Face” is No. 91 with 1.11 billion.

Speaking of Daft Punk, The Weeknd talked about the recently disbanded duo in a newly resurfaced interview quote, saying, “Oh my God — that’s different. Those guys are one of the reasons I make music, so I can’t even compare them to other people. Their branding and how seriously they take their craft and image and everything — they’re almost not even real. But seriously, they’re very strategic, they’re very smart, and they don’t attach themselves to anything they feel isn’t right.”

