The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime performance was a major hit. People could not stop talking — and making memes about — the show, which caused the singer’s album sales to inflate an impressive 385 percent. In order to commemorate the career-defining set, The Weeknd is getting a massive, diamond-encrusted Super Bowl ring.

The singer’s new bling is being given to him as a gift from The Weeknd longtime manager Cash. The 16-carat ring features the Lombardi trophy and a nod to his XO label on the surface. It also reads “World Champions” and has The Weeknd’s name plated in gold on its perimeter.

Popular jeweler Eliantte created and shared a video of the ring to social media Thursday. Eliantte frequently works with celebrities and is the same jeweler responsible for Lil Uzi Vert’s infamous pink forehead diamond.

On top of getting a commemorative ring, The Weeknd’s halftime show also earned him the opportunity to star in a documentary about the performance. Titled The Show, Pepsi’s VP of marketing Todd Kaplan says the documentary will take “fans on the emotional and thrilling journey of what it takes to make the biggest show of the year — with the added complexity of doing so amidst a global pandemic.”

Check out a video of The Weeknd’s ring above.