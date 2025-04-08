Back in 2023, The Weeknd threw his creative efforts into acting. This HBO’s short-lived series The Idol was born. While that show, which starred the “Cry For Me” singer, Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie, and others was ultimately canceled The Weeknd isn’t walking away from the big screen.

Today (April 8), The Weeknd announced his forthcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, will been shown at movie theaters nationwide. But, there’s a catch. While the feature is scheduled for a May 16 release, the few hundred lucky fans that snag a ticket can only catch the “musically driven psychological thriller,” which stars Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Barry Keoghan (Saltburn), in the movies on May 14.

The competition to secure admission to the one-night-only early fan-centered screening will be stiff. However, over on the event’s registration website it promised to be worth the tussle offering The Weeknd’s most devoted fans not only a first look at Hurry Up Tomorrow afterward moviegoers are going to be treated to never-before-seen bonus content.

In order to secure tickets to Hurry Up Tomorrow fan event and to browse the full list of screening locations, registration is stressed. Sign up for the screenings have already begun. On April 17, tickets officially go on sale. Find more information here.