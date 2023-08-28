Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, may be a massive star, breaking streaming statistics and Guinness World Records. Unfortunately, his musical success hasn’t yet translated into his budding television career. According to Deadline, HBO has officially canceled his original series The Idol.

A spokesperson for the network released a statement regarding the decisions, saying, “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response. After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

Before the show’s release, rumors surrounding it quickly turned many fans off. The Weeknd spoke out against the criticism and even clapped back at people online who shared negative opinions on the series. But, it was all in vain, as The Idol went on to earn the lowest rating on Rotten Tomatoes for any HBO series ever.

The Weeknd later opened up about the “bumpy journey” it took to arrive at the show’s finale. The series’ other featured actors, including Blackpink’s Jennie, Troye Sivan, and Lily-Rose Depp, have not yet released any public statements.