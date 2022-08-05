The Weeknd Adds Summer Walker To A High-Stakes Remix Of ‘Best Friends’

Earlier this week, rumors circulated that The Weeknd would release a remix to “Best Friends,” a Dawn FM cut, featuring Summer Walker. The Starboy quickly confirmed the reports, saying the “Girls Need Love” singer “carried” and “f*cking crushed it.” Well, the track is officially here and he did not lie.

The Over It artist’s emotive vocals and sharp pen provide an even fresher take than the original version. The emotionally bound narrative here aligns well with what she often sings about, struggling to balance love and friendship as well. As two of the most vulnerable voices in music today, this was a smart choice.

This unexpected collaboration comes at an opportune time for both artists. The Weeknd is surfing the waves caused by his 80s-inspired January album Dawn FM featuring Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, Quincy Jones and Jim Carrey. “Out Of Time” and “Sacrifice” emerged as standouts and maintained that place for some time.

As for Summer Walker, aside from verses on Lil Durk and Kendrick Lamar’s 2022 albums, she has been quiet. The “Come Thru” broke streaming records back in November with Still Over It powered by appearances from Lil Durk, SZA, City Girls and more.

Check out the “Best Friends” Remix above.