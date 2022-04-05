In recent days, The Weeknd has been teasing that his new video for “Out Of Time” would be dropping soon, and it turns out “soon” is today, as the clip premiered this morning.

In it, he stars alongside Jung Ho-yeon, who is best known for her recent role as Kang Sae-byeok in Squid Game. In the clip, the pair enjoy some time together by singing “Out Of Time” on karaoke and hanging out in a hotel. Thinks take an odd twist towards the end, though, and that’s when Jim Carrey, whose voice was already featured on the song, pops up.

Ahead of the release of Dawn FM, Carrey offered his thoughts on the album, tweeting, :I listened to Dawn FM with my good friend Abel @theweeknd last night. It was deep and elegant and it danced me around the room. I’m thrilled to play a part in his symphony. ;^•.” The Weeknd shared the tweet and added, “Thank you for being a part of this. It’s kismet. Full circle [single tear emoji].”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd as we know him might be gone soon, in that he may be considering changing his name, as he tweeted, “I feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol. Maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince.”

Watch the “Out Of Time” video above.