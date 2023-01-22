The Weeknd continues his record-breaking streak on Spotify with his latest distinction. The Canadian crooner has become the first artist to cross 96 million listeners on Spotify, breaking his own record from a few weeks prior. Earlier this month, the “Heartless” hitmaker reached 94.73 million listeners across the streaming platform.

“.@TheWeeknd becomes the first artist in history to cross 96 million monthly listeners on @Spotify,” Pop Crave tweeted on Saturday (January 21).

.@TheWeeknd becomes the first artist in HISTORY to cross 96 MILLION monthly listeners on @Spotify. pic.twitter.com/BSOvbc06z2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 21, 2023

But these stats shouldn’t be surprising. The “Blinding Lights” singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has become a commercial juggernaut over the past few years. He has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including four Grammy awards and a slew of other awards.

He’s the voice behind chart-topping hits like “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills” from his second studio album, 2015’s Beauty Behind the Madness, which catapulted him into fame. The musician went on to release three more hit albums after that, including Starboy (2016), After Hours (2020), and, more recently, Dawn FM (2022).

The singer has been quite busy these days — from earning an Academy Award nomination for his song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which was used as the theme for Avatar: The Way Of Water, and staying atop the Billboard charts to breaking Spotify records, and now, possibly releasing new music.

In a recent interview, Weeknd revealed that he has been in the studio and begun working on new music.

“I’ve definitely been inspired,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been in the studio.”