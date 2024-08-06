There’s definitely something happening in the world of The Weeknd right now. Ever since he announced a special one-off concert in São Paulo, Brazil (set for September 7) last month, The Weeknd has delivered strong indications that a new album is on the way via teaser videos. Now, there’s yet another new one.

The new teaser, titled “Unprepared certainty…,” runs for three-and-a-half minutes and features new music playing throughout, as we see CGI visuals of a little boy exploring a creepy and surreal house in a stormy environment. As for the song, it’s more of an interlude or an intro than a verse-chorus-verse-chorus song, but it’s certainly lovely and atmospheric.

A previous teaser said, “There are three chapters to this tale,” which appears to indicate that The Weeknd is getting ready to release the final album of a trilogy that began with After Hours and continued with Dawn FM. A new album has yet to be formally announced, but perhaps it will soon given all the teasing The Weeknd has been doing lately. Perhaps a more concrete update will arrive as we get closer to the big Brazil concert that’s now almost exactly a month away.

Check out the video above.