The Weeknd’s Return Appears To Be Imminent

The Weeknd appears to be on the comeback trail. A series of linked activities seems to suggests that his return to the spotlight is imminent. After he tweeted that he’s in “full album mode,” then reactivated his Instagram account and his new song appeared in a car commercial, it looks like the Canadian star might be ready to release even more new music soon.

Even more evidence bolsters this theory, including a TMZ report that The Weeknd was seen shooting a video in Las Vegas, blocking Fremont street with a film crew in the early hours a few weeks ago. Along with his new song — titled “Blinding Lights” per Reddit — appearing in Mercedes commercial along with a cameo from The Weeknd himself, signs point to a follow-up to his 2018 EP My Dear Melancholy in the offing.

Fans of his moody releases House Of Balloons, Thursday, Echoes Of Silence, and Beauty Behind The Madness may end up disappointed, though. After working through his heartbreak on My Dear Melancholy, the music from “Blinding Lights” appears more in line with his dance-pop-leaning Starboy, although it’s not quite as upbeat. You can check out the commercial in the fan-posted YouTube clip above. The Weeknd is also making his film debut alongside Adam Sandler in the upcoming Uncut Gems.