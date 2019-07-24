Getty Image

It’s not uncommon to see musicians cross over into film and TV nowadays. Just yesterday, it was announced that Janelle Monáe will be starring in the upcoming second season of Homecoming, taking over for Julia Roberts. Of course, there was also Lady Gaga’s leading role in A Star Is Born. Now it’s The Weeknd’s turn, as it was announced that he will be making his film debut in Uncut Gems, which also stars Adam Sandler, Lakeith Stanfield, Idina Menzel, and former NBA star Kevin Garnett. According to IMDb, both The Weeknd and Garnett will be portraying themselves in the film.

The Toronto International Film Festival describes the movie, which is set to debut at TIFF later this year, as “an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score.” The description continues, “When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey told IndieWire about the Benny and Josh Safdie-directed film, “It’s probably the most Safdie movie you’ve ever seen. It moves at a breakneck pace. It’s cranked up to 11 the whole time, it’s exhilarating to watch, Adam Sandler gives his very best performance since Punch-Drunk Love and Kevin Garnett is in it, so it’s got something for everybody. They shot everything on [35mm] so even though it’s a bigger movie for them it’s got a real gritty quality.”

The first trailer for the movie is expected to be released in September.