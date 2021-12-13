The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Tops Vevo’s Most-Viewed Videos Of 2021

The music video hosting network Vevo has announced the results of their most viewed videos of 2021 (Vevo notably hosts a great majority of the popular videos we watch on YouTube, so you’ll often see the “Vevo” logo on a screen in the bottom left corner.) The year’s big winner — both globally and in the U.S. — was The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” clip set in a macabre masquerade ball and directed by Cliqua. After performing at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in February, The Weeknd saw a surge in video interactions and the video clocked 615 million views in 2021 globally, with 102.9 million of them coming from the US.

Globally speaking, the top three videos of the year were rounded out by Karol G and Mariah Angeliq’s “El Makinon” with 556 million worldwide views, and the Black Eyed Peas featuring Shakira’s collaboration, “Girl Like Me,” with 519 million spins. In the US, Lil Baby’s “On Me” came in second with 94 million domestic views and Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) was third with 91.3 million views.

Lil Baby was the most viewed artist in the US with 770 million total views (The Weekend was second with 559 million,) while Karol G took home the Global crown with a whopping 3.11 billion views, narrowly edging The Weekend’s 3.10 billion global views.

Watch The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” video above and check out the graphics below for a look at the Top 10 most-viewed videos of the year both globally and in the US.

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.