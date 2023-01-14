The Weeknd keeps breaking record after record. Earlier this month, it was revealed that his hit single “Blinding Lights” was Spotify’s most streamed single of all time. Now, The Weeknd has broken Spotify’s record for most monthly listeners in the world.

As of now, The Weeknd currently has over 94.73 million listeners, a stat that was shared by PopCrave and retweeted by The Weeknd himself.

.@TheWeeknd breaks Spotify’s record for most monthly listeners with 94.73 million. pic.twitter.com/wb5ziPZVgH — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 12, 2023

It’s no surprise that The Weeknd has raked in so many streams. Over the past decade, he has supplied us with several hits.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Weeknd explained how a lot of his songs came together.

One of his breakthrough hits was “Earned It” from the motion picture soundtrack to 2015’s Fifty Shades Of Grey.

“The song in the film for Fifty Shades of Grey is just so sexy and sexual,” he said. “Working on this song was fun as well, but that felt a little bit more fun and loose, while [‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’] felt a little bit more scientific.”

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” is the theme for the 2022 film Avatar: The Way Of Water and was recently revealed to be on the shortlist for potential 2023 Academy Awards nominations.

“I feel honored to be part of that list,” he said. “Any kind of recognition for it feels like a blessing.”