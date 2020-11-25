One of the biggest disappointments in the 2021 Grammy Award nominations comes from The Weeknd’s lack of nominations in any category. The snub left fans shocked and disappointed at the Recording Academy’s voting process and the fan’s detailed their frustration to the point that the Academy’s interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. responded to the nominations snubs. “The Grammys have shifted in terms of what they value,” he said. “Now they seem to value championing newer and less well-known artists over reinforcing things that have already been rewarded in the marketplace.” However, there seems to be more to the story.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

On Tuesday night, The Weeknd set out a tweet that said, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.” His tweet comes after a report from TMZ revealed that the snub may have actually happened because the singer would not perform at the award show over the Super Bowl. The Grammys allegedly left the singer with an ultimatum: perform at the award show or the Super Bowl, but not both. The two parties were eventually able to come to a conclusion, but not after a heated discussion between the singer and the award show. TMZ then says that after the award show reluctantly agreed to let him perform at both shows, they decided to snub the singer in all categories in retaliation for the heated negotiations.

The allegations against the Grammys have not been confirmed and the award show has yet to comment on the matter as well. It should also be noted that back in 2004, Justin Timberlake went home with a Best Pop Vocal Album award (Justified) after performing at that year’s Super Bowl and Grammy Award show.

We will update with more information if the Grammys responds to these allegations.

(via TMZ)