In April, Post Malone set an impressive chart record. “Circles” spent its 34th week in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, which was the most time any song had spent in the top 10. A few weeks after that, “Circles” left the top 10 after spending 39 total weeks there. While Malone was setting that record, though, he was being chased by The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which was also in the midst of a huge top-10 run. Now, The Weeknd has taken over the top spot: On the Hot 100 chart dated November 28, “Blinding Lights” is No. 7, giving the single its 40th total week in the top 10.

.@theweeknd's "Blinding Lights" has now spent 40 total weeks in the top 10 of the #Hot100. It breaks the all-time record for most weeks spent in the region, previously held by @PostMalone's "Circles" (39 weeks). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 23, 2020

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 28, 2020) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 23, 2020

This comes just weeks after “Blinding Lights” set the record for the most weeks spent in the top five spots of the Hot 100. It was also revealed not long ago that The Weeknd will perform at halftime of next year’s Super Bowl.

Malone talked about his prolonged chart success in a recent interview with Uproxx, saying, “I can’t believe this many people still want to hear my sh*tty songs. It’s crazy with all the talented artists and all the massive records out over the past year or so. For me to have a song on the charts that long is just unbelievable.”

